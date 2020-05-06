Lakeland PBS

Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises to 485

Betsy Melin — May. 6 2020

The death toll in Minnesota from COVID-19 rose by 30 today, and the total number of deaths stands at 485 on Wednesday, according to the state Health Department. This is the highest one-day death toll. The vast majority of deaths related to this disease in Minnesota are those residing in long-term care facilities, accounting for 391 of the deaths.

There are 8,589 positive cases reported in Minnesota. Of those 1,146 cases are health care workers in Minnesota. The number of positive cases has increased by 728 since yesterday, the largest one-day total of new cases found. There have been 93,232 tests administered so far in Minnesota, and the rate of testing has been increasing.

17% of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are affecting those 70 years are older, and those account for 82% of the deaths. 13% of deaths were those between 60 and 69 years old, and the remaining 5% of deaths are those younger.

There have been a total of 1,405 cases requiring hospitalization, and of those, 443 are currently hospitalized, and 180 are hospitalized in the ICU. A total of 5,005 patients have released from isolation so far.

By — Betsy Melin

