Lakeland PBS

Death Toll From COVID-19 Reaches 301 in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Apr. 28 2020

The numbers of deaths in Minnesota from the novel coronavirus has reached a new milestone.

The death toll in Minnesota from COVID-19 has surpassed 300 and stands 301 on Tuesday, according to the state Health Department. There have been 15 new deaths reported since yesterday, including the first death reported in Crow Wing County.

83% of deaths in Minnesota related to the disease are patients 70 years old or older. 13% of deaths were between 60 and 69 years old, and the remaining 4% of deaths are those younger, with the youngest death recorded being a 44-year-old.

There are 4,181 positive cases reported in Minnesota, an increase of 365 since yesterday. There have been 63,829 tests administered so far in Minnesota, with 2,561 administered yesterday.

There have been a total of 912 cases requiring hospitalization, and of those, 314 are currently hospitalized, and 120 are hospitalized in the ICU. 70 patients have been released from isolation since yesterday, with a total of 1,912 released from isolation so far.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Ruby’s Pantry Distribution in Bemidji Scheduled For Wednesday, April 29th

First Official Coronavirus Death Confirmed In Crow Wing County

Minnesota State Patrol Opts For Online Graduation

In Business: Minnesota Makerspace Offering Curbside “Do It Yourself” Kits

Latest Stories

Search Continues For Cass Lake Teenager Still Missing After Three and a Half Years

Posted on Apr. 28 2020

Ruby's Pantry Distribution in Bemidji Scheduled For Wednesday, April 29th

Posted on Apr. 28 2020

First Official Coronavirus Death Confirmed In Crow Wing County

Posted on Apr. 28 2020

National Stuttering Awareness Week Coming Up in May

Posted on Apr. 28 2020

Minnesota State Patrol Opts For Online Graduation

Posted on Apr. 28 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.