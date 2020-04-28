Death Toll From COVID-19 Reaches 301 in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The numbers of deaths in Minnesota from the novel coronavirus has reached a new milestone.

The death toll in Minnesota from COVID-19 has surpassed 300 and stands 301 on Tuesday, according to the state Health Department. There have been 15 new deaths reported since yesterday, including the first death reported in Crow Wing County.

83% of deaths in Minnesota related to the disease are patients 70 years old or older. 13% of deaths were between 60 and 69 years old, and the remaining 4% of deaths are those younger, with the youngest death recorded being a 44-year-old.

There are 4,181 positive cases reported in Minnesota, an increase of 365 since yesterday. There have been 63,829 tests administered so far in Minnesota, with 2,561 administered yesterday.

There have been a total of 912 cases requiring hospitalization, and of those, 314 are currently hospitalized, and 120 are hospitalized in the ICU. 70 patients have been released from isolation since yesterday, with a total of 1,912 released from isolation so far.

