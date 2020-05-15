Death toll From COVID-19 Nears 700 in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 683 today, an increase of 20 from yesterday. 554 of those deaths were cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities – that represents 81% of the overall deaths so far.

There have been nine probable COVID-19 deaths, meaning COVID-19 was listed on the death certificate but there was no positive test documented for the person. This number is unchanged since Wednesday.

There have been 808 new cases reported since yesterday. There are 14,240 cases recorded so far.11.9% of those cases reported are health care workers, making up 1,702 positive tests.

Patients over 70 years old represent 2,133 cases, meaning they account for around 15% of all cases, but they account for 82.4% of deaths

Testing has been increasing rapidly with 5,917 tests administered yesterday alone for a total of 134,669 tests so far, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. With 14,240 tests returned positive, that means fewer than 10% of those tested have received positive results.

There have been 9,503 patients released from isolation so far. 1,985 people have been hospitalized so far. As of today, 498 are currently hospitalized and 200 are hospitalized in the ICU.

