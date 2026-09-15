Sep 14, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Death of Person Found in Yard in Rural Cass Lake Under Investigation

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a yard in rural Cass Lake.

According to a press release, at around 8 a.m. on Sunday, the body of a male was discovered in a yard in the area of John Moose Drive NW in Pike Bay Township. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says additional information will be released when details are known.

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