May 20, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Death of Bemidji Man at Apartment Being Investigated as a Homicide

The Bemidji Police Department has released more details on what it is terming the suspicious death of a man in the city.

The victim was found dead on Monday at the Courtyard Apartments on America Avenue. He has been identified as 41-year-old Benjamin Martinez of Bemidji.

According to a press release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, Martinez is believed to have died from a drug overdose, but the case is being investigated as a homicide. There had also been a report of a gas leak in the same area on Monday, and when officers arrived on the scene, they smelled a strong odor near the apartment complex and worked to evacuate other residents.

A woman and a young child were taken from the scene to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, where they were treated and released. Minnesota Energy responded to the scene and determined there was no gas leak, and residents were allowed back into their apartments.

Mastin says there does not appear to be a threat to the public from the case.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

safari north baby event 2025

Web Ads 400x400 9

Related News

Crime

Man Found Guilty of Sexual Abusing Minor on Red Lake Reservation

Education & Government

Walz Declares Peacetime Emergency to Direct Resources to NE MN Wildfires

Business

New State Agreement Will Allow White Earth to Open Dispensaries Off-Reservation

Education & Government

Bemidji Plans to File Petition to Annex Portion of Northern Township