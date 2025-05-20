Death of Bemidji Man at Apartment Being Investigated as a Homicide

The Bemidji Police Department has released more details on what it is terming the suspicious death of a man in the city.

The victim was found dead on Monday at the Courtyard Apartments on America Avenue. He has been identified as 41-year-old Benjamin Martinez of Bemidji.

According to a press release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, Martinez is believed to have died from a drug overdose, but the case is being investigated as a homicide. There had also been a report of a gas leak in the same area on Monday, and when officers arrived on the scene, they smelled a strong odor near the apartment complex and worked to evacuate other residents.

A woman and a young child were taken from the scene to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, where they were treated and released. Minnesota Energy responded to the scene and determined there was no gas leak, and residents were allowed back into their apartments.

Mastin says there does not appear to be a threat to the public from the case.