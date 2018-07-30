Lakeland PBS
Deadly Weekend Dirt Bike Crash

Anthony Scott
Jul. 30 2018
A crash between two dirt bikes on the Bull Moose Trail in the Foot Hills State Forest in rural Pine River, resulted in one death on Friday, July 27th.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene at 6:19 p.m. and learned the details of the crash. The victim, Jackson Snidarich, was traveling traveling north on his dirt bike when he started to slide coming around a corner, and he unfortunately collided with an oncoming 2000 Honda CR125 dirt bike, operated by Beau Pearcy, 32, Rice.

Life saving efforts were performed on the scene, but Snidarich was pronounced dead on the scene. Both parties involved in the crash were wearing helmets, and Pearcy did not report any injuries.

Snidarich was a 24-year-old resident of Minneapolis.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

