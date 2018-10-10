Deadline To Pre-Register To Vote Is October 16

The deadline to pre-register to vote in the November 6 general election is October 16.

Voters can still register at the polls on election day. Voters must update their registration if they changed their name or address since the last election.

To register online, voters must provide an email address and an identification number from either a Minnesota driver’s license, Minnesota ID card, or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

To register online, visit www.mnvotes.org.