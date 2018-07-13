Deadline To Pre-Register For Minnesota Primary Is July 24
From now until Tuesday, July 24, eligible voters can pre-register to vote for the Minnesota primary election which will occur on Tuesday, August 14.
Eligible voters can register online on the Minnesota voter registration website.
Voters can also register in person at their polling place on the day of the primary.
