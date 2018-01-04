DONATE

Deadline For Local Art Grants Approaching Fast

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 4 2018
Local artists who need funding for their project can apply for a grant through the Region 2 Arts Council.

The deadline to apply to the Individual Artist Grant is January 15th. You can be rewarded up to $2,000.

Your art can be anything from music, painting and sculpting to writing, film and photography. You also must be at least 18 and live in one of the five county areas including Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods and Mahnomen.

Region 2 Arts Council Grant Manager Holly Alcott says, “Artists use these fund in a variety of ways. Sometimes they go and take a conference or a workshop and sometimes they use it to pay master artists to work with. Other times they just want to fuel their art. They buy supplies and materials. We can also fund equipment but there is a 25% cash match for artists on that.”

The Art Access Grant application, which is for arts organizations who are providing a service, is also due on the 15th. Organizations can be rewarded up to $6,000.

Both applications can be found here. You can also apply in person at the R2 Arts office in the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji.

