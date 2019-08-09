Lakeland PBS
Deadline For Lake Bemidji State Park Youth Deer Hunt Approaching

Aug. 9 2019

Lake Bemidji State Park will host a special youth deer hunt October 18th through October 20th. The youth hunt is a great opportunity for kids and teens to spend time outside with someone who they admire.

The youth hunt is open to anyone between the ages of 12 and 15. Kids and teens must be accompanied by an adult mentor who is over the age of 18. Mentors must have parental approval and may not carry firearms themselves.

The youth hunter must have a Firearms Safety Certificate and purchase a youth hunting license. The hunt is open to all genders and there is a bag limit of two.

The deadline to apply for the youth hunt is August 16th. A mandatory hunter orientation will be held Thursday, October 17th at 6p.m at the park’s visitor center.

More details on how to apply can be found in the Special Youth Deer Hunts section in the 2019 Hunting Regulations booklet or online at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer.

