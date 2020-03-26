Deadline Extended For The 2020 Great American Think-Off Essay

Contestants must write an essay up to 750 words or less, based on personal observation and experience. Four finalists will be selected by a volunteer committee who read the essays to select two finalists on each side of the debate. The finalists will participate in three rounds of live debate at the NYM School Auditorium on June 13th at 7:00 p.m. The audience will vote on an individual who makes the best argument as “America’s Greatest Thinker” for 2020. Participants could win one of four $500 cash prizes, plus an all-expense-paid weekend in New York Mills, MN for the live debate.

People of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to submit an essay. There is no fee required to enter, and participants can submit an essay in one of three simple ways. You can go online at www.think-off.org or send an email to info@think-off.org, or mail responses to Think-Off, c/o Cultural Center, P.O. Box 246, New York Mills, MN 56567. Essays must be submitted and postmarked by April 15, 2020.

“The Think-Off is a very unique opportunity, and there are few if any opportunities for adults to debate and discuss relevant and controversial topics outside of “gotcha” politics and sound bites being put out of context on Twitter. Instead, the Think-Off is a place where one can fully express one’s ideas, have them considered carefully, and engage in civil discourse,” said 2018 Think-Off Winner Anthony Berryhill.

All are welcome to attend the great debate and tickets can be purchased online at thinkoff2020.bpt.me or by calling the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339. For more information, visit www.think-off.org.