Deadline Extended For 2020 Great American Think-Off Essays

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Great American Think-Off committee has extended the deadline for essays to April 15th for this year’s Great American Think-Off debate.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting everyday life, the Think-Off committee is allowing ample time for contestants to submit their essay answering this year’s question: “Which is more important: to win or to play by the rules?” “Everyone likes to win, but at what cost? What if the rules aren’t fair? What do you think? The 2020 Think-Off committee wants to know!”

Contestants must write an essay up to 750 words or less based on personal observation and experience. Four finalists will be selected by a volunteer committee who read the essays to select two finalists on each side of the debate. The finalists will participate in three rounds of live debate at the New York Mills School Auditorium on June 13th at 7:00 p.m. The audience will vote on an individual who makes the best argument as “America’s Greatest Thinker” for 2020. Participants could win one of four $500 cash prizes, plus an all-expense-paid weekend in New York Mills, MN for the live debate.

People of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to submit an essay. There is no fee required to enter, and participants can submit an essay in one of three simple ways. You can go online at www.think-off.org, send an email to info@think-off.org, or mail responses to Think-Off, c/o Cultural Center, P.O. Box 246, New York Mills, MN 56567. Essays must be submitted and postmarked by April 15, 2020.

“The Think-Off is a very unique opportunity, and there are few if any opportunities for adults to debate and discuss relevant and controversial topics outside of “gotcha” politics and sound bites being put out of context on Twitter. Instead, the Think-Off is a place where one can fully express one’s ideas, have them considered carefully, and engage in civil discourse,” said 2018 Think-Off Winner Anthony Berryhill.

All are welcome to attend the great debate and tickets can be purchased online at thinkoff2020.bpt.me or by calling the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339. For more information, visit www.think-off.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today