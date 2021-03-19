Lakeland PBS

Deadline Approaching for Food Donations in the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign

Nick UrsiniMar. 19 2021

With less than 15 days left in the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign, the Food Shelf at Second Harvest is asking for your support.  

“We know that people are continuing to struggle” said Trisha Zimmerman, Development Director of the Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. “There are resources available to help many people right now.  But there is a gap for seniors and people with disabilities.”

According to Second Harvest, there are many ways to help support the effort:

  • Individuals can donate funds by mail, on-line or in person.
  • Businesses and organizations can host fund and food drives to aid in the effort by collecting cash or cans from their customers, employees or members.
  • Donations of food and funds to the FoodShare March Campaign stay right here and directly help Second Harvest serve people from the communities of Balsam, Blackberry, Bovey, Calumet, Cohasset, Coleraine, Grand Rapids, LaPrairie, Marble, Taconite, Warba and the nearby townships.

Donations must be made by March 31st to be included in the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign.   

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

BLAEDC Hosts Annual Meeting Recapping 2020 Business Development

Reporting Backlog Adds 138 COVID-19 Deaths, Hundreds of Cases to Tuesday Totals

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Participating in FoodShare March Campaign

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.