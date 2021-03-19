Deadline Approaching for Food Donations in Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With less than 15 days left in the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign, the Food Shelf at Second Harvest is asking for your support.

“We know that people are continuing to struggle,” said Trisha Zimmerman, Development Director of the Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. “There are resources available to help many people right now. But there is a gap for seniors and people with disabilities.”

According to Second Harvest, there are many ways to help support the effort:

Individuals can donate funds by mail, on-line or in person.

Businesses and organizations can host fund and food drives to aid in the effort by collecting cash or cans from their customers, employees or members.

Donations of food and funds to the FoodShare March Campaign stay right here and directly help Second Harvest serve people from the communities of Balsam, Blackberry, Bovey, Calumet, Cohasset, Coleraine, Grand Rapids, LaPrairie, Marble, Taconite, Warba and the nearby townships.

Donations must be made by March 31 to be included in the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign.

