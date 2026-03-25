Deadline Approaching for 2026 Great American Think-Off Submissions

The deadline is approaching to submit an essay for this year’s Great American Think-Off, an amateur philosophy contest held in Minnesota.

Every year, the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center releases its annual philosophy question that leads to one entrant being named America’s Greatest Thinker. This is the 33rd year of the Great-American Think-Off, a nationally renowned competition that invites participants of all backgrounds to wrestle with life’s most profound questions.

This year’s debate question is, “Has the pursuit of happiness made Americans unhappy?” Anyone can enter for free by submitting an essay of 750 words or fewer by Apr. 1, with submissions being accepted by mail, or email, or online at the Great American Think-Off website.

Four finalists will debate the question in New York Mills on Saturday, Jun. 13 before a live audience.