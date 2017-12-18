DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Deadline Approaches For MNsure Enrollment

Clayton Castle
Dec. 18 2017
Leave a Comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota residents who buy health insurance on the individual market have until Wednesday to enroll in the state-run health care exchange if they want to be covered by Jan. 1.

MNsure will have extended hours at its call center and 24-hour online availability as the deadline approaches, The Pioneer Press reported. Residents have until Jan. 14 to pick a plan, but coverage won’t begin until Feb. 1.

The state set up a 10-week enrollment window after consulting with providers and health care advocates, said Allison O’Toole, MNsure’s CEO. The federal health care exchange program, which is used in 38 states that don’t have their own exchanges, was only open for six weeks.

“The bottom line is we heard that Minnesotans need more time so we added a month at the end,” O’Toole said.

MNsure officials believe the program will see about a 5 percent increase in customers this year. There have been more than 110,000 since Nov. 1. The program had about 17,000 new customers who had signed up as of last week.

Program officials plan to upgrade software used to manage customer data early next year in order to improve the shopping experience.

“It’s working,” O’Toole said of the current software system. “We are having the smoothest open-enrollment period so far.”

The program allows Minnesota residents to get insurance on the individual market rather than through their employer. Residents can also qualify for a tax break through the program.

Low-income residents also use MNsure to determine if they’re eligible for government insurance programs like Medicaid and MinnesotaCare.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

100K Minnesotans Sign Up For Health Insurance So Far

Minnesota Launches Next Step In Health Care Reform

MNsure Open Enrollment To Begin November 1

Trump’s Action Won’t Trigger Premium Hikes In Minnesota

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Rep. Miller Suspending Campaign For 7th Congressional District Seat

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

Latest Stories

Rep. Miller Suspending Campaign For 7th Congressional District Seat

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

Long-Time Bemidji Santa To Hang Up His Red Coat And Hat

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

BSU Men's Hockey Sweeps Alaska Anchorage

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

Two People Dead After ATVs Go Through Ice On Two Different Lakes

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

Cass Lake-Bena Girls Basketball Takes Win Over Blackduck

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.