DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Dayton Warns Of Budget Struggle Due To Policy Battles

Josh Peterson
May. 4 2017
Leave a Comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton worries smaller skirmishes over policy changes will hang up a deal for a new state budget.
Dayton and Republicans who control the Legislature have more than two weeks to find a compromise for a two-year budget. But there is more to debate than the roughly $1 billion that separates the two sides’ spending plans.

Republicans’ state agency funding package would kill Minnesota’s public campaign subsidy system. The Legislature’s environment budget would delay a water quality measure requiring buffers between crops and waterways by two years.

Dayton said Thursday those provisions and others like them need to be removed to ease the path to a deal. Republicans say tweaking laws is a normal part of the budget process.

Legislative leaders say they plan to resume budget negotiations Friday.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

GOP Gets In Lockstep In Looming Budget Fight With Dayton

House Republicans Pass Abortion Bills

Dayton Wants Preservation Agency Moved

Dayton Opens Door To Tax Hike-Free Transportation Plan

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Nita Walker said

I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More

Hyde Algo said

Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More

Donald said

Wouldn't it be great if the winner was wearing the original ruby slippers that w... Read More

Donald said

Invasive species! That is crazy! General Mills needs to stop spreading their see... Read More

0

Valleyfair Prepares Amusement Park For May 12th Opening

With Valleyfair’s 2017 summer season just over a week away, Minnesota’s amusement park is working on getting everything ready and putting the
Posted on May. 4 2017

Recently Added

Valleyfair Prepares Amusement Park For May 12th Opening

Posted on May. 4 2017

Names Released In School Bus Crash

Posted on May. 4 2017

Over 1,000 Minnesota Drivers In 2 Weeks Caught Using Phones

Posted on May. 4 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.