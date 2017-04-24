Dayton Wants Preservation Agency Moved
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton would like his administration to oversee the state’s preservation society instead of the Minnesota Historical Society, according to a report by the Associated Press.
The report states that the governor believes the agency “would be more efficient and accountable” if his administration oversaw it.
Gov. Dayton supports a bill that would move the agency to his administration after the Historical Society opposed Dayton over Civil War art in the reception room at the Capitol in St. Paul.
The Minnesota Historical Society is independent of the state, but 60 percent of its budget relies on state funding.
