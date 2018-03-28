DONATE

Dayton Vows Veto of Bill Authorizing Enbridge Pipeline

Mar. 28 2018
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton says he’d veto a bill that would kick start construction of a crude oil pipeline replacement across northern Minnesota.

The years-long review process for the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline is nearing its conclusion. The Public Utilities Commission approved the final environmental review of the pipeline replacement earlier this month, meaning the commission could approve the route and construction in June.

But House Republicans say approval of the Calgary, Alberta-based energy company’s project hasn’t come fast enough. A House committee passed a bill Tuesday night that would authorize construction immediately. It could come up for a final vote in the coming weeks.

Dayton promised on Wednesday that he would veto the legislation. He calls it a politically motivated bill that would trample the state’s regulatory process.

