Dayton Vows To Veto Republican’s Budget Bills

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton says he’ll veto every budget bill the Republican Legislature sends his way.

GOP legislative leaders changed tact after more than a week of negotiations with the Democratic governor made little headway. The House and Senate were taking final voters on several budget bills Tuesday night that hadn’t been agreed upon with Dayton.

It’s a reversal in approach that could set the Legislature on a collision course with Dayton as a late May deadline to finish the budget looms. Dayton criticized the Legislature for abandoning negotiations.

Dayton says the GOP’s maneuver makes it more difficult for the two sides to strike a deal on time.