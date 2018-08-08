Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Gov. Dayton Requests Federal Help For Storm Damage

Shirelle Moore
Aug. 8 2018
Leave a Comment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton is requesting federal help for Minnesota communities hit hard by severe storms and flooding between June 15 and July 12.

Dayton has sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting a disaster declaration. That would mean the Federal Emergency Management Agency would fund 75 percent of approved costs. The state would pay the other 25 percent.

Federal, state, and local officials conducting damage assessments verified more than $21 million of eligible damages for 29 counties and three tribal nations.

Heavy rainfall, tornadoes, straight-line winds, violent thunderstorms and widespread flooding prompted Dayton to declare a state of emergency in 36 counties and one tribal nation. A presidential declaration would provide assistance to communities, counties, schools, and certain non-profit organizations for uninsured and eligible storm-related damage to public infrastructure.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Lake Mille Lacs Is Designated As State’s Latest Scenic Byway

Tornadoes Touch Down In Beltrami County

MN Officials Seeking Federal Damage Assessment For Storms

Dayton Declares State of Emergency In Response To Storm Damage

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for sharing our Mark Munson Memorial School of Rock with your... Read More

Latest Story

BSU Volleyball Picked 15th In Coaches’ Poll

Posted on Aug. 8 2018

Latest Stories

BSU Volleyball Picked 15th In Coaches' Poll

Posted on Aug. 8 2018

Hundreds Attend Bemidji Boys & Girls Club's National Night Out

Posted on Aug. 8 2018

Brainerd Water Tower Supporters Given Two Years To Raise Money For Restoration

Posted on Aug. 7 2018

DNR Investigating Illegal Clearing Along Paul Bunyan Trail

Posted on Aug. 7 2018

BSU QBs Competing For The Starting Job

Posted on Aug. 7 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.