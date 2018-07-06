Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Dayton Declares State of Emergency In Response To Storm Damage

Lakeland News
Jul. 6 2018
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Latest Story

Neighbors Continue Cleanup After 4th Of July Tornado In Bemidji

The central part of Bemidji is recovering today after tornado touched down the morning of the 4th of July. “I was scared and stuff. I thought
Posted on Jul. 5 2018

Latest Stories

Neighbors Continue Cleanup After 4th Of July Tornado In Bemidji

Posted on Jul. 5 2018

Fishing Tips: Rigs

Posted on Jul. 5 2018

Governor Dayton Receives Recommendations for Ninth Judicial District

Posted on Jul. 5 2018

Iconic Fest Brings National Country Acts to Brainerd

Posted on Jul. 5 2018

Little Falls Gymnastics Facility Damaged By Storm

Posted on Jul. 5 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.