After severe thunderstorms caused significant damage to local infrastructure, Gov. Mark Dayton authorized up to an estimated $85,875 in relief to Clearwater County from the State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account.

On July 21, 2017, thunderstorms and high winds damaged public property. Aid from the contingency account will reimburse counties for public infrastructure repairs and clean-up costs.

Under Minnesota law, the state will reimburse 75 percent of eligible costs for public infrastructure repairs and clean-up, with local governments responsible for covering the remaining 25 percent.