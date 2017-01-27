Dayton Asking For $75 Million To Expand Preschool
Republican legislators aren’t eager to expand the state’s preschool program a year after it launched.
Governor Mark Dayton is asking for $75 million in his budget proposal to expand his prized early education program.
More than 100 school districts that requested startup funds didn’t get them as the Legislature put up $25 million in the first year.
But GOP lawmakers who control the Legislature say they want more evidence of the program’s success before agreeing to a spending increase.
Rep. Jenifer Loon, of Eden Prairie, and fellow Republicans favor a scholarship system they say allows parents to choose a school that best suits their families. Loon says she thinks Dayton’s administration could better allocate the funds they already have to reach more schools.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
We'd like to apologize, as we have a couple corrections specified to the Brainer... Read More
That's my brother😭...... Read More
Wow, I love Bzura's whole concept of "pictorial art". Every piece of his art tel... Read More
This is too bad for those of us in outstate MN who may only be able to get to Be... Read More