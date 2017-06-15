DONATE

Dayton Appoints Brainerd Lakes Chamber President To Tourism Council

Josh Peterson
Jun. 15 2017
Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce President, Matt Kilian

Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Matt Kilian has accepted an appointment to the Explore Minnesota Tourism Council.

Governor Mark Dayton made the announcement on Tuesday.

Kilian’s term will begin June 18 and will continue until January 6, 2020.

Kilian replaces Shawn Mason on the council.

