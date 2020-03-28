Daycare Children Paint Windows At Staples-Motley Elementary School

Click to print (Opens in new window)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, childcare is being provided at Staples-Motely Elementary School for health care workers. To get children excited during this difficult time, two special education professionals worked together to teach the children about stained glass making.

From there, they began to paint the elementary school windows, allowing the children to express themselves creatively. To adhere to social distancing, staff members ensured only two children paint at a time. Other childcare members began requesting for their windows to be painted keeping the children busy all week.

The daycare is available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and health care workers can call Staples-Motely Elementary School if in need of childcare.

