Feb 17, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Day of Remembrance Held for Melissa Hortman to Start 2026 MN Legislative Session

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

bemidji area house fire fatal port hope township thumbnail

02-17-2026

News

1 Person Dead Following House Fire North of Bemidji

Arrest Handcuffs Generic 16x9

02-17-2026

Crime

Individual Arrested, Meth and Fentanyl Seized in Cass Lake Drug Bust

Credit: MGN Online

02-17-2026

News

Body of Person Thought To Be Missing International Falls Man Found

Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Logo sqk

02-17-2026

Business

Brainerd Airport Considering Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Training Program