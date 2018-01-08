DONATE

David Osmek Suspends Bid For Governor

Jan. 8 2018
The Republican field for the 2018 Minnesota Governor’s race has narrowed by one after State Senator David Osmek has announced that he is suspending his campaign.

Osmek’s full statement reads:

“After having the time to discuss our campaign with family, friends and my campaign supporters during the holidays, I felt it was best to no longer continue to campaign for Governor,” said Osmek.

“The results of the Governor sample ballot at the Republican State Central Meeting on Dec. 2nd weren’t what our campaign was hoping for and I strongly believe Republicans must unite behind the strongest candidate for Governor as soon as possible,” added Osmek.  “I still strongly feel we need a Governor candidate who will be a fighter for conservative values and will stand up to the failed liberal policies that are slowing our state’s potential.”
“As I said when I announced my campaign, I will fully support the Republican endorsed candidate for Governor and I would encourage all the other Republican candidates who aren’t getting traction with GOP activists to also withdraw so that we can present a united front to the liberal candidates in the DFL.”
Still in the race for the GOP nomination include: State Representative Matt Dean, former Minnesota GOP Chairman Keith Downey, Woodbury Mayor Mary Guiliani Stephens, Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, and Phillip Parrish.
