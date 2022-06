Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, June 15 at 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Experience one of the most dramatic and charismatic performances of Bowie’s career on his 1983 tour. Recorded live in Vancouver, it features his greatest hits including “Let’s Dance,” “Golden Years,” “China Girl” and “Space Oddity.”