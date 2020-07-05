Dave Endicott Named New Dean of CLC’s Staples Campus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Central Lakes College announced this week that Dave Endicott, a former school teacher, was hired as the new dean for its Staples campus.

Endicott has 26 years of experience in education, including a former role as a school principal, with his most recent position being a superintendent at the Pine River-Backus School District.

Endicott also serves his community as an Economic Development Board member serving the Pine River area, and works closely with his local chamber of commerce.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today