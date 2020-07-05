Dave Endicott Named New Dean of CLC’s Staples Campus
Central Lakes College announced this week that Dave Endicott, a former school teacher, was hired as the new dean for its Staples campus.
Endicott has 26 years of experience in education, including a former role as a school principal, with his most recent position being a superintendent at the Pine River-Backus School District.
Endicott also serves his community as an Economic Development Board member serving the Pine River area, and works closely with his local chamber of commerce.
