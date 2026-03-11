Data Center Concerns Discussed During Bemidji Day at the Capitol

Data centers are being built across the country, a hot-button topic that was brought up during last week’s Bemidji Day at the Capitol event.

Minnesota has quickly emerged as a significant data center hub, with over a dozen projects being proposed across the state as part of a broader expansion of AI-focused infrastructure in the Midwest. The region offers a cool climate for server cooling, abundant fiber optics, and available power, making it attractive to hyperscale developers.

While these projects have promised numerous jobs and more property tax revenue, community members have started to become concerned regarding the potential impact on electrical grids and water supplies for cooling. Minnesota state Rep. Matt Bliss spoke on the subject last Thursday in front of political and community leaders from the Bemidji area who drove down to St. Paul.

“The problem that I see right now is there are so many plans for these things that we haven’t had a chance to discuss it,” said Bliss, a Republican from District 2B. “For one thing, we can’t let them plug into our grid because with the Governor’s 2040 plan [to move Minnesota to 100% carbon-free electricity], we’re already stretched that grid to the limit, so they’ve got to come up with a solution for that. I want to see their solution for the water because we don’t want a dumping toxic water. But if they clean it up and then do that stuff and, you know, we’ll talk to them.”

He added, “But at the moment I don’t think there’s been enough—at least, there might be planning on their part, but not discussion with us.”

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince was asked about recent reports suggesting the City of Bemidji has been approached for a possible data center, but he said the city has not been approached by anyone for that, and that the city has not signed any non-disclosure agreements.