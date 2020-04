Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

April 25 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join the number-one selling duo in music history for this sold-out concert filmed in Dublin, their first performance in Ireland. Hall & Oates perform a set list of hits including “Maneater,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” and more.