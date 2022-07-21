Lakeland PBS

Darrell Seki Sr. Wins Re-Election for Red Lake Chairman

Mary BalstadJul. 21 2022

The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians released the unofficial run-off election results for chairman and 4 representative positions.

Darrell Seki Sr. was the incumbent for Red Lake chairman and won against Floyd “Buck” Jourdain, who served as the Red Lake chairman from 2004 to 2014. Seki won with 51.36% of the votes. The Chairman position is a 4-year term.

Red Lake Chairman Darrell Seki Sr.

This will be Seki’s third term as Tribal Chair. Seki served as tribal chair in 2014 and 2018 previously. He also served as council treasurer for Red Lake in 2002.

Other offices that were up for election included 4 representative positions for Red Lake, Ponemah, Redby, and Little Rock. Two incumbents ran in this election for Little Rock and Red Lake.

According to the unofficial results, Little Rock Representative Incumbent Adrian Beaulieu lost to Harlow Spears with 46.71% to 53.29% of the votes. Eugene Standingcloud won the Ponemah representative position with 51.29% of the votes against Randall Kingbird “Jiggs.” The Red Lake representative seat went to Robert Lee May, who won against Incumbent Donald Good Sr., with 59.82% of the votes. Finally, for Redby representative, Harold Graves Jr. won the seat with 52% of the votes against Herman Donnell.

The representative positions are all 4-year terms. There are 2 representatives per district.

More information can be found on the Red Lake Nation website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

