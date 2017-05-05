Dark Angel
Sunday, May 21 at 8pm
Joanne Froggatt, who stole the hearts of millions of viewers as Anna, the loving and resilient lady’s maid on Downton Abbey, stars in a totally different role in this spine-tingling drama. Dispensing death from the spout of a warm teapot, Froggatt plays the notorious Victorian poisoner Mary Ann Cotton, Britain’s first female serial killer.
