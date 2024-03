Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Monday, March 18th at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Dante: Inferno to Paradise, by acclaimed filmmaker Ric Burns, explores the riveting life and times of Dante Alighieri (1265-1321) and his soaring masterpiece “The Divine Comedy” – one of the greatest achievements in the history of Western literature. DANTE: Inferno to Paradise is a two-part, four-hour documentary film.