Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sunday, February 26 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join the balladeer for a heartwarming concert from the T.F. Royal Theatre in Ireland. O’Donnell, one offers an Irish-country rendering of easy-listening tunes and inspirational favorites.