Daniel Jourdain Set to Be Bemidji’s Next City Councilor at Large
Daniel Jourdain is set to become the next Bemidji city councilor at large following a special election held Tuesday where he defeated former mayor Dave Larson. Jourdain is currently working as an employment specialist with the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe.
This was Jourdain’s first time running for elected office in Bemidji. He has been a Beltrami County resident for over 30 years, spending eight of those years in Bemidji. Jourdain says he ran his campaign on the idea of bringing positivity to the city.
Because the at-large term began in 2018, Jourdain will hold the seat until 2022 when he plans on running again. Jourdain is anticipated to be seated during the upcoming February 16 city council meeting.
