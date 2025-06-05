Jun 6, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Daniel Hawley Selected as New Judge for MN 9th Judicial District

daniel hawley new cg

Daniel Hawley (Courtesy: Office of Governor Tim Walz)

Daniel Hawley has been selected to serve as a District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the appointment of Hawley today. He will be chambered in Aitkin in Aitkin County.

A press release from the Governor’s office says Hawley is a partner at Gammello-Pearson PLLC, where he practices in the areas of family law, criminal defense, civil litigation, real estate, corporate and business law, estate planning, and municipal law. He replaces Erik Askegaard, who is retiring.

