May 28, 2026 | By: Sydney Dick

Dan Rogers Holds Campaign Kickoff for MN Senate District 2 as DFL Candidate

Longtime teacher Dan Rogers has announced his candidacy for Minnesota Senate District 2 representing the DFL party, and he held a campaign kickoff event earlier tonight to connect with the Bemidji community.

Rogers currently serves as a director with the Hubbard County DFL and has 38 years of public school teaching under his belt. During his Senate run, the Minnesota native says that he plans to advocate for affordable childcare, universal healthcare access, and affordable housing and living expenses.

“We live in one of the richest nations on the planet, and yet we have people who cannot afford health care, or if they can afford it, they’re spending so much of their own money to—that they don’t get the quality of care that they really need,” said Rogers. “So, I think that needs to change. And I look at my grandkids and at the students in my classes that we need to make those plans for the future, that make it a better future, and to bring civility and respect back into politics so that we see each other as all Minnesotans, not as different colors, not as a different party, but as all people concerned about the water, the forests, and more importantly, the youth and the children in our communities, because they are what take us into the future.”

Rogers’ campaign will be making stops around northern Minnesota as he works to continue fundraising for his first time running for public office.

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