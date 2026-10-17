Dan Ninham Named to MN Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Bemidji’s Dan Ninham is being recognized for his contributions to the sport of basketball in Minnesota by being inducted into the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Ninham has spent over 35 years coaching basketball, including four years as the Bemidji boys’ basketball head coach, 12 years coaching the Cass Lake-Bena boys’ team, as well as a couple of years working as an assistant head coach for the Red Lake boys’ team.

“The honor is great, and the honor is really a collective ‘we’ rather than just to me,” “There’s so many other people that are involved with it. It’s a testament to all the hard work and work that was purposeful. And I always say ‘we’—whenever I say ‘we,’ I talk about the team and team first.”

Ninham also played on the NCAA D2, D3 and NJCAA college basketball level, and he also owns the record for rebounds in a single game while he was at Northeastern Colorado College with 26.

A banquet will be held for Ninham, along with the other four inductees, on Oct. 24 at the Northwest Marriott Hotel in Brooklyn Park. The rest of the Class of 2026 consists of: