Dan Jourdain Resumes His Campaign in Bemidji Mayoral Race

The race for Bemidji mayor is back on. Daniel Jourdain, who announced in early September that he was dropping out of the race, has resumed campaigning.

Jourdain originally said he was dropping out because he wanted to enjoy his life peacefully and without the stress of city politics. But he announced on Facebook a couple of weeks ago that thanks to encouragement from family and friends, he will continue his campaign “to the finish line with hope and optimism.”

Jourdain’s renewed campaign included an appearance Thursday afternoon on Red Lake Nation Radio. He faces incumbent mayor Jorge Prince in November’s general election.