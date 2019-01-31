Lakeland PBS
Dairy Queen To Open New Location In East Brainerd

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 31 2019
Though sub-zero temperatures continue for Minnesota this week, spring is around the corner. Dairy Queen in Brainerd is preparing for the warmer season ahead by expanding to a third location.

Dairy Queen will open a third location in East Brainerd in a building formerly occupied by a Kentucky Fried Chicken. The original two locations will stay open in the Westgate Mall and on Washington Avenue. In a phone interview, Dairy Queen area manager Tina Jensen said they tentatively hope to have the new location open by spring. The new full-service location will put them close to major traffic flow and neighborhoods by the East Brainerd Mall.

The seasonal walk and drive-up Dairy Queen on Washington Avenue will open their doors for the season on February 1st.

Rachel Johnson
