Daily Deaths from COVID-19 Remain Low in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Jul. 7 2020

According to the Minnesota Department of health, there have been three new deaths Tuesday from COVID-19, this matches yesterday as the lowest number of deaths in one day since April 13th.

Hospitalizations are also remaining low at 267, this number is 9 more than yesterday. However, 121 are currently in ICU, which is four less than yesterday. That number has been trending downward over the past month as well. By comparison, there were 199 people in ICU a month ago.

There were also 569 new COVID-19 cases reported. Bringing the total number of cases so far to 39,133. Of that total 34,377 no longer need isolation.

In addition, yesterday, there were also seven new COVID-19 cases reported Beltrami County They have not yet been included in the Minnesota Department of Health’s statistics.

By — Betsy Melin

