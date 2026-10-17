Dagwaagin Deals Fall Market at BSU Showcases Creativity

Bemidji State University’s American Indigenous Business Leaders Club hosted its annual fall market Monday, which helped vendors turn creativity into business opportunities.

For the first time, Dagwaagin Deals traded winter for autumn, bringing students and local vendors together at BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom to showcase their creations and open doors beyond making a sale.

“This is a great way for our local artisans and crafters to enter into a shared space where they can gain access to businesses and allow the club members to raise funds and interact with people who are interested in buying from the local craftsmen,” said Veronica Veaux, Bemidji State Business Administration Professor.

The opportunity goes beyond running a business and gives vendors a chance to share something personal. For Business master’s student Violet May, what started as a childhood memory has grown into a passion she can now share with others.

“My mother, when I was younger, actually, she used to paint, and she had a painting that I got a hold of,” she explained. “So I end up painting a black stickman on one of her paintings and then a black sun. So after that, I just kind of kept going.”

With free booth space for BSU students, the six-hour show offered a hands-on opportunity to explore entrepreneurship. Aspiring business owners were able to put classroom lessons into practice while sharing their creations with potential customers.

“I really hope that they are able to take away some of the inspiration from the crafts that are available here,” added Veaux. “See some of the great artistic expressions that most of our vendors are creating, and be able to make connections.”

The impact didn’t stop with the vendors. The market also raised money for BSU’s American Indigenous Business Leaders Club to help support future opportunities.

“Honestly, it’s a really good feeling to have someone purchase something because it shows like, hey, someone actually liked this,” said May. “For example, I had some beautiful crane paintings I had earlier. I didn’t think anyone would buy them because I’d taken them to a few shows. But then I had people here who automatically just wanted them. It’s like, ‘Hand it over.’ And I just love that feeling.”