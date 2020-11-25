Lakeland PBS

D-S Beverages supports Edith Sanford Breast Center

Betsy Melin — Nov. 25 2020

D-S Beverages recently made a $12,000 donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of the Edith Sanford Breast Center according to a release. This generous donation is possible through D-S Beverages’ October pink beer sales and their pay it forward program. The gift will help enhance Edith patient navigation and care.

The Sanford Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for our region.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Sanford Health CEO Departing After Sending Controversial Email on Masks

COVID-19 Cases in Northern Minnesota Continue to Rise

Visitor Restrictions for Sanford Bemidji and Bagley Medical Centers

COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in Beltrami County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.