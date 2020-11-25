D-S Beverages supports Edith Sanford Breast Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

D-S Beverages recently made a $12,000 donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of the Edith Sanford Breast Center according to a release. This generous donation is possible through D-S Beverages’ October pink beer sales and their pay it forward program. The gift will help enhance Edith patient navigation and care.

The Sanford Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for our region.

