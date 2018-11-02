Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

DNR Checking For Chronic Wasting Disease During Firearm Deer Hunting Season

Anthony Scott
Nov. 2 2018
Leave a Comment

Tomorrow, November 3rd, is the day hunters across Minnesota have been waiting for as firearm deer season officially opens.

The Department of Natural Resources wants to remind hunters to practice good safety habits while hunting like tethering themselves to a tree if they are in a deer stand. In some areas, the DNR will be checking deer over opening weekend for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) after a captive herd was found with the disease.

Firearm deer season opens tomorrow, and it concludes on November 18th in Bemidji and on the 11th in Brainerd.

To learn where and when the CWD checks will be happening, listen to Christine Reisz, Brainerd Area Wildlife Manager, in the video below.

 

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Level 3 Predatory Offender Relocating To Brainerd

Zebra Mussels Confirmed In Lake Bemidji

Brainerd And Jenkins To Receive $1.4 Million For Local Road Improvements

Deer Season Opens Saturday

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Latest Story

Deer River Football Advances To State With Win Over Blackduck

Posted on Nov. 2 2018

Latest Stories

Deer River Football Advances To State With Win Over Blackduck

Posted on Nov. 2 2018

Royalton Football Falls In Section Final To Moose Lake-Willow River

Posted on Nov. 2 2018

Greenway/N-K Football Falls Against Two Harbors In Section Final

Posted on Nov. 2 2018

Win-E-Mac Football Defeated By NCE/U-H

Posted on Nov. 2 2018

Royalton Volleyball Falls To Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa In Semis

Posted on Nov. 2 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.