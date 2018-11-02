DNR Checking For Chronic Wasting Disease During Firearm Deer Hunting Season

Tomorrow, November 3rd, is the day hunters across Minnesota have been waiting for as firearm deer season officially opens.

The Department of Natural Resources wants to remind hunters to practice good safety habits while hunting like tethering themselves to a tree if they are in a deer stand. In some areas, the DNR will be checking deer over opening weekend for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) after a captive herd was found with the disease.

Firearm deer season opens tomorrow, and it concludes on November 18th in Bemidji and on the 11th in Brainerd.

To learn where and when the CWD checks will be happening, listen to Christine Reisz, Brainerd Area Wildlife Manager, in the video below.