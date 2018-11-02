DNR Checking For Chronic Wasting Disease During Firearm Deer Hunting Season
Tomorrow, November 3rd, is the day hunters across Minnesota have been waiting for as firearm deer season officially opens.
The Department of Natural Resources wants to remind hunters to practice good safety habits while hunting like tethering themselves to a tree if they are in a deer stand. In some areas, the DNR will be checking deer over opening weekend for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) after a captive herd was found with the disease.
Firearm deer season opens tomorrow, and it concludes on November 18th in Bemidji and on the 11th in Brainerd.
To learn where and when the CWD checks will be happening, listen to Christine Reisz, Brainerd Area Wildlife Manager, in the video below.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More
What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More
Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More
Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More