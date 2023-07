Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, July 9th at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

D.I. Rachita Ray, a British Asian policewoman new to homicide, is assigned to investigate the suspected honor killing of a young Muslim man.In this four-part drama, D.I. Ray goes on a journey that sees her uncover a complex web of deceit within organized crime, while laying bare the wounds deep within herself that she’s spent a lifetime ignoring.