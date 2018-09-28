Cypress Drive To Open On Monday But Golf Course Drive Will Close

As one road opens on Monday, October 1st, another will close.

At 7:00 p.m. on October 1st , Cypress Drive is planned to be opened to through traffic north of State Highway 210. At that time only right turns off of and on to west bound State Highway 210 will be allowed at Cypress Drive.

However Golf Course Drive will be closed also starting at 7:00 p.m. on October 1st. Golf Course Drive is planned to be closed at State Highway 210 for up to 30 consecutive days for removal of the existing traffic signal and right and left turn lane construction. No turns will be allowed off of or onto State Highway 210 at Golf Course Drive during

this time. Golf Course Drive from Fairview Road to the north will remain open.

The Cypress Drive and State Highway 210 corridors are still active construction zones. Signing will be in place notifying the public of the construction activities. The city of Baxter reminds motorists to drive with caution in the work zone area.

Please contact SEH Consulting Engineer Scott Hedlund at 218.855.1705 or SEH Construction Observer Mark Johannes at 218.821.3940, if you have any questions or concerns.