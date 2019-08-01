Cypress Drive To Open August 2nd In Baxter

Beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, Cypress Drive in Baxter will open to all traffic. The new signalized intersection will be located between Hastings Road and Highway 210.

With this segment opening to through traffic, Cypress Drive will now be accessible from all side streets as well as north and south along the entire project corridor. Temporary traffic control and detour signs will be removed throughout the evening and into the night on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

The city of Baxter asks motorists to monitor the construction signage and drive with caution in the work zone area, as there may be minor lane closures periodically as the prime contractor Landwehr Construction Inc. is still working on final punch list items.