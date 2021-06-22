Cyclist Injured in Hit and Run in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 17-year old boy was struck by a vehicle in Bemidji early Tuesday morning while riding his bike.

At 2 AM, The Bemidji Police Department responded to a report of a male who was not breathing and bleeding. When officers arrived, they discovered the 17-year old made had been struck by a vehicle riding his bike on Park Avenue.

According to the release, officers spoke to the juvenile who explained that he was riding north on the road and was struck from behind by a full-size dark colored SUV, similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe or Cadillac Escalade.

The victim was transferred from Sanford Bemidji Medical Center to a trauma center in Fargo, North Dakota for further evaluation.

The investigation continues and more details will be released when they become available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

